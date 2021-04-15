Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in ONEOK by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in ONEOK by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 84,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

