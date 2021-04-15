$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Kilroy Realty also posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRC. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $519,872,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 77,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,787,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,631,000 after purchasing an additional 535,426 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC opened at $67.53 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

