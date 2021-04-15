The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 965,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 182,307 shares during the quarter. The Progressive makes up about 3.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $92,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in The Progressive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,115,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,700,000 after buying an additional 41,121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 8.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 660,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,152,000 after purchasing an additional 53,734 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 7.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 27,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

