McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 265,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,390. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.72 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

