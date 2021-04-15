Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $2,703,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1,557.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $286.30. 18,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,488. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $165.71 and a twelve month high of $288.10. The company has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

