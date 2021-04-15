Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 55,510 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,510 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp comprises about 3.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 4.39% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $50,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 71,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.82. 550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,521. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $48,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,825.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

