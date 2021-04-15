Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. 1,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,056. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

