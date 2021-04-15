Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $19.84 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after acquiring an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,525,000 after buying an additional 97,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after buying an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.