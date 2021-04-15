Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Buys 80 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 435,741.7% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 52,289 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,512,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.60. 660,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,870,871. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

