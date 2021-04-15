Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,338 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 907,208 shares.The stock last traded at $50.74 and had previously closed at $51.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 29.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Freedom during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freedom during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.