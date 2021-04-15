Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $136.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

