Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Shares Gap Down to $6.14

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $5.91. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 227,168 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jonestrading cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $516.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 143,639 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

