Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,965 shares of company stock worth $12,877,770 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.09.

Shares of ETSY opened at $218.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 121.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.34. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.