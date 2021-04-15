adToken (ADT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, adToken has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One adToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $2,535.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00069526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.53 or 0.00755820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00089671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00033324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00038599 BTC.

ADT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

