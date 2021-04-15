Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,684,397 shares.The stock last traded at $11.49 and had previously closed at $11.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

