Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading 5% Higher

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) shares traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.60. 3,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,218,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Translate Bio by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Translate Bio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

