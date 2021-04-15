Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $104.51

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.51, but opened at $108.00. Upstart shares last traded at $110.54, with a volume of 7,237 shares trading hands.
UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $10,463,000.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
