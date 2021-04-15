Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up to $104.51

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.51, but opened at $108.00. Upstart shares last traded at $110.54, with a volume of 7,237 shares trading hands.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

Get Upstart alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $10,463,000.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.