Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCUCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Brunello Cucinelli in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY remained flat at $$25.48 during midday trading on Thursday. 427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

