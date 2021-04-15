Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to $630.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $610.00 to $630.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.77% from the stock’s current price.

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

FRFHF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.00. 17,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,682. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of $223.52 and a 12-month high of $461.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $426.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

