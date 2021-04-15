Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Short Interest Down 46.8% in March

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 672.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXFOF remained flat at $$22.58 during midday trading on Thursday. Axfood AB has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.