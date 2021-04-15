Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 181.4% in March

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 181.4% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
ATCMF remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Thursday. 28,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,893. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.
Atico Mining Company Profile
