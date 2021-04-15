Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 181.4% in March

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 181.4% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ATCMF remained flat at $$0.45 during trading on Thursday. 28,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,893. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

