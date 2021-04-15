AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOCIF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of AutoCanada stock traded up $7.13 on Thursday, reaching $32.99. 1,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. AutoCanada has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $33.01.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

