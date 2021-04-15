Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

TRMLF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,462. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.58. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

