Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 96,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 255,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 73,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 880,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.66. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

