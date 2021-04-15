Collective Family Office LLC Buys 956 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMOP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP remained flat at $$41.85 on Thursday. 9,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,631. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.