Corbenic Partners LLC Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for 1.3% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.63. 6,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

