Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,809 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

In other news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $31,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,095.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

