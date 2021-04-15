Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $60,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,198,000 after buying an additional 528,181 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after buying an additional 465,565 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $21,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several research firms have commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

