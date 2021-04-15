Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $31,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $16,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,932,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

PTON opened at $119.80 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,682.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average is $126.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

