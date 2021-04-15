Golden Green Inc. Invests $473,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,990,957,000 after buying an additional 3,200,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,931,000 after purchasing an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after purchasing an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,099,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.