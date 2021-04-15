Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $23,093,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock opened at $263.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $267.27.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

