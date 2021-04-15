Corbenic Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 345.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in The Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in The Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $63.87. 77,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

