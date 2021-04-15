Corbenic Partners LLC Takes $93,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 176.0% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.33. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $4,273,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,372,659.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,874 shares of company stock worth $19,309,856. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

