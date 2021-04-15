Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,506. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

