Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Cut by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,334. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.