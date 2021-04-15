Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 5,454 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 1.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,727,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,033. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $77.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

