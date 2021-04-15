Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 4,713 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.21. 40,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,817. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.31.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

