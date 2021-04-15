First National Bank of Hutchinson Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 112,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.62.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $39.24. 6,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,685. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -156.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.