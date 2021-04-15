BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Decreased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $18.41 on Thursday, hitting $819.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,043. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $738.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $697.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.00 and a 1-year high of $811.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.26 by ($0.49). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $740.91.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

