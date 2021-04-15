First National Bank of Hutchinson Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.98. 173,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,105,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.83. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

