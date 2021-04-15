Collective Family Office LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,060.6% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.21. 214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,321. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

