Collective Family Office LLC Buys 35,284 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021


Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned 1.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 115,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,933. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.21.

