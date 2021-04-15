ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.71

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.71 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 10087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

A number of research firms have commented on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. State Street Corp increased its position in ABB by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ABB by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

