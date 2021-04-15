Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $20.59 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,476 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,488,000 after purchasing an additional 801,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after purchasing an additional 505,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,873,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.61. 102,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,948,251. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

