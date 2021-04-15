Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $239.78 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624,827 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 194,074 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies comprises 2.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $239,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,982. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.35, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

