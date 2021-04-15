WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,910 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in WEX were worth $93,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $9,584,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at $20,976,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,057 shares of company stock worth $48,368,570. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Bank of America downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of WEX traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.80. 1,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.15. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

