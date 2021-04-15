Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,138 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $148,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.67.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW stock traded up $11.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $556.52. 9,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.57 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

