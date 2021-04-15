iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in March

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Private Capital Group LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of HYXF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $52.04. 15,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,755. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.28. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.