Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 221,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 86,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,419. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

