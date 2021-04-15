Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

FANG opened at $80.34 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

